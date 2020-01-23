This year, artists and writers will articulate their creative expression at “The Art of Love” juried art show to be held at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, Old Salem Road.
Unity Township artist Mary Ellen Raneri, exhibition organizer, said, “Artists have been invited to explore love in all its splendor and non-splendid moments and to express what the word LOVE signifies to them.”
The reception for “The Art of Love” will be held 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, with a blend of writing and art, music, friendship and light snacks. During the reception, there will be an awards ceremony in which several cash prizes will be presented.
Raneri added, “Local writers have been invited to compose poetry, prose and short narratives about pieces in the show that spoke to them. The awards and writers’ compositions will indeed be a secret until the night of the reception. Awards and honors will begin at approximately 6:45 p.m.”
Kenneth Nicholson will act as juror for this event. Born in Latrobe, Nicholson received his AFA from Westmoreland County Community College in 2010, BFA from Seton Hill University in 2014 and MFA from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in 2016. He currently teaches as an adjunct instructor at Westmoreland County Community College, University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and Seton Hill University. His work has been exhibited in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Ohio, Washington, D.C., New Jersey and New York.
“The Art of Love” exhibition will be on display from Feb. 4 until March 26 at the civic center. There is no admission, and the show is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.