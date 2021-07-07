One of the longest-running literary magazines in the Laurel Highlands is celebrating the publication of its 2021 edition, and the public is invited.
Ligonier Valley Writers noted, “Not only will The Loyalhanna Review be back this year, but we will also hold an in-person publication party. (Yes, in the real world!)” The 2021 Loyalhanna Review pub party will take place 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at Hempfield Church of Christ, 144 Hugh Black Road, Hempfield Township. The church is a larger venue than LVW’s usual site, the better to socially distance. From Route 30 across from Westmoreland Mall, turn north at Dunkin’ Donuts, then bear right onto Donohoe Road. At WOW Outlet, turn right onto Hugh Black Road. Church is at the top of the hill on the right.
There will be hors d’oeuvres and entertainment by Loyalhanna Review authors reading from their work. From an essay on how children turned chores into entertainment back in the day to a poem about how to cook a possum on a truck engine, attendees will be entertained and inspired. They’ll have an opportunity to talk with the authors and artists whose work is featured in the magazine.
Due to the increased costs of buying and preparing food today, the suggested donation is $12 at the door, but no registered guests will be turned away.
LVW added, “Each guest will receive a copy of the new Loyalhanna Review, hot off the presses and crammed full of writing and art that will knock your socks off, most of it created by local talent. Help us celebrate the literary life of the Laurel Highlands.”
Register by Monday, July 12; contact Marge Burke at MCB1776@aol.com or 724-787-4776. For more information, visit www.LVWonline.org.
Ligonier Valley Writers is “an all-volunteer nonprofit group that has been bringing workshops, talks, and publication opportunities to writers and readers throughout southwestern Pennsylvania for more than 30 years. We hope to hold face-to-face events in the fall, including readings of the winning flash fiction stories.”
