A teenage boy who is dying for a pet is allergic to fur, but his parents refuse to let a reptile into the house. What will he do?
To find out, read the first-prize story in Ligonier Valley Writers’ 15th annual Flash Fiction Contest. The six winning stories are available online at www.LVWonline.org.
The winners include:
- First place ($50 prize) — “Drako” by Heather Rath of Burlington (Ontario), Canada;
- Second place ($25 prize) — “The Snake Was Always Just an Excuse” by Greg Beatty of Bellingham, Washington;
- Third place ($15 prize) — “Coiled” by Jessica Joy of Deal (Kent), United Kingdom
Honorable mentions include:
- “Reed Snakes” by Jeffrey T. Duda of Latrobe;
- “A Salvation of Dragons” by Larry Ivkovich of Coraopolis;
- “Kindred Spirits” by Barbara Purbaugh of South Bend, Indiana;
This year’s topic was snakes and other reptiles. It inspired our winning authors to journey to the past and the future and to bring back stories of heroes and villains, of kids in the woods and a Komodo in a cloud forest.
The contest also had an international flavor this year, as the first-place winner is from Canada and the third-place winner from the United Kingdom.
All six of the winning authors will receive a complimentary one-year membership in Ligonier Valley Writers, a professional edit of their stories, publication at the LVW website, and a chance to perform their winning story aloud. The winners in places first through third will also receive cash prizes.
This year’s celebrity judge is Damian Dressick, a much-published author of flash and other fiction who has also taught flash fiction writing at Pitt and other universities. Dressick said the first-place story, “Drako,” is “a delightfully wicked little gem that enchants as it surprises.”
Heather Rauth, the author of “Drako,” said, “I’m entering your LVW contest with hope and a healthy dash of reptilian blood.”
In past years, the winning stories have been read aloud, most by their authors, at Craftique in Greensburg and other venues. Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, stories and author bios will be posted online LVWonline.org. Click the “Flash Fiction” tab for more.
For more Halloween content, readers can check “Phantom Detectives at Risk,” the fourth anthology in the Phantom Detectives series, on Amazon as either a trade paperback or an ebook. All of the stories are by local writers. The anthology is published by the Greensburg Writers Group as a fundraiser for Ligonier Valley Writers.
For more about local authors who are LVW members, visit the Published Authors page at LVWonline.org. If you’re a published author who belongs to LVW, you’re welcome to share information about your books: what they are, where to buy them, and any online readings or talks you have scheduled about your writing. Send your news to jgallagher@LHTOT.com.
LVW will also share Published Author listings at LVW’s Facebook page. So keep visiting (and liking) it, and LVW’s Facebook manager, Anita Staub, will keep posting new content.
If you’re not yet an LVW member, you can download a member application from https://www.lvwonline.org/membership and send it with $30 dues to LVW, PO Box B, Ligonier, PA 15658. Membership qualifies you to take advantage of LVW’s Published Authors publicity.
Ligonier Valley Writers is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that has been serving writers and readers throughout western Pennsylvania since 1986. LVW offers talks, workshops, publications, and writing contests. To join LVW and receive discounts on events, download a membership application. Dues are $30 per year.
