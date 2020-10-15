Members and guests of the Sept. 22 dinner meeting of Business and Professional Women’s Club of Ligonier Valley (BPW) heard a program on human trafficking presented by Ligonier Valley Police Department Chief John Berger.
BPW President Tara Hassler introduced Berger, a 27-year veteran of the police force, as the current vice president of the Westmoreland County Chiefs of Police. The club was informed by Berger that “55% of the victims of human trafficking are found through connections on social media.” He warned of the dangers of using apps that embed the locations of the photos that are posted and how easily the home of a victim can be found.
Hassler brought a “thin blue line” flag for the photo with Chief Berger, and it was used as a backdrop for photos of two members who recently joined the club, Brittany Hart and Tina Pifer. Members had been encouraged to wear blue to the meeting to support the police force. The September meeting’s theme was the Kentucky Derby — the members sported many hats — in honor of the event held earlier that month.
To replace the annual Luxury Bash that Ligonier Valley BPW usually holds in September at Antiochian Village, a “virtual bash” was presented on Oct. 4 with 334 pre-sold tickets. A total of 20 gift cards or gift card combinations purchased from local merchants were won, along with 21 baskets and a Kate Spade purse set contributed by club members. The event was hosted by Hassler and and BPW Parliamentarian Dawn Berkebile and shown live on the club’s Facebook page.
For the upcoming Oct. 27 dinner meeting, BPW members will enjoy a Halloween theme and will hear Jamie Bostard, the director of the Westmoreland County Chapter of the Twilight Wish Association. Twilight Wish’s mission is to “honor and enrich the lives of deserving seniors through intergenerational Twilight Wish celebrations.” The Westmoreland County chapter has granted 175 wishes since its inception in 2014. Twilight Wish is the state program chosen by the current BPW/PA State President Marisa Harmon and the Ligonier Club raffles a donated basket each month to benefit Twilight Wish.
All guests are welcome to attend, but reservations for the Oct. 27 dinner meeting are required one week in advance of the meeting by contacting dinner co-chair Tish Berkey-Purdy at lvbpwdinner@gmail.com or by calling 724-875-5356.
The menu for the October meeting includes stuffed pork chop with parsley potatoes, glazed carrots and side salad or the alternate salad, chef’s salad. A dessert of Dutch apple pie and beverages are included at a cost of $14, payable at the door. The meeting begins at 5:45 p.m. at the Ramada Inn in Ligonier.
