Ligonier Valley High School this week announced the 2021-22 homeroom assignments in preparation for the first day of school — Monday, Aug. 30.
214 Student Council – Mrs. Ackerman
208 National Honor Society – Mrs. Simpson
102 Life Skills – Mrs. Payne
302 Band – Mrs. Trickett
110 Mrs. Tatsch: Adams – Crowe
111 Mrs. Crossland: Dennehy – Jordan
112 Mr. Brighton: Kondisko – Ortego
113 Mrs. Kenna: Piper – Woodward-Stewart
402 Mr. Turcheck: Adams – Dunn
105 Mrs. Fry: Fletcher – Kriberney
106 Mrs. Ambrose-Stahl: Krieger – Mohnkern
107 Mrs. Gilmore: Moore – Selfridge
109 Master Sgt. Oates: Shaftic – Wilkins
306 Mr. Beitel: Adams – Cunningham
310 Mrs. Brown: Daniels – Hood
312 Mr. Gaiardo: Horner – Matson
314 Col. Johnson: McIntosh – Sheaffer
408 Mrs. Jupina: Siemering – Woods
204 Mr. Burd: Adams – Cummings
205 Mr. Boast: Dascani – Gunter
206 Mr. Duska: Habecker – Lytton
207 Mr. Raymond: Mack – Overly
213 Mr. Byers: Pacienza – Sosko
211 Mrs. McNulty: Sparks – Zinkham.
The quarterly Ligonier Valley High School newsletter will be available online at the webpage https://www.lvsd.k12.pa.us
