Ligonier Valley High School this week announced the 2021-22 homeroom assignments in preparation for the first day of school — Monday, Aug. 30.

214 Student Council – Mrs. Ackerman

208 National Honor Society – Mrs. Simpson

102 Life Skills – Mrs. Payne

302 Band – Mrs. Trickett

110 Mrs. Tatsch: Adams – Crowe

111 Mrs. Crossland: Dennehy – Jordan

112 Mr. Brighton: Kondisko – Ortego

113 Mrs. Kenna: Piper – Woodward-Stewart

402 Mr. Turcheck: Adams – Dunn

105 Mrs. Fry: Fletcher – Kriberney

106 Mrs. Ambrose-Stahl: Krieger – Mohnkern

107 Mrs. Gilmore: Moore – Selfridge

109 Master Sgt. Oates: Shaftic – Wilkins

306 Mr. Beitel: Adams – Cunningham

310 Mrs. Brown: Daniels – Hood

312 Mr. Gaiardo: Horner – Matson

314 Col. Johnson: McIntosh – Sheaffer

408 Mrs. Jupina: Siemering – Woods

204 Mr. Burd: Adams – Cummings

205 Mr. Boast: Dascani – Gunter

206 Mr. Duska: Habecker – Lytton

207 Mr. Raymond: Mack – Overly

213 Mr. Byers: Pacienza – Sosko

211 Mrs. McNulty: Sparks – Zinkham.

The quarterly Ligonier Valley High School newsletter will be available online at the webpage https://www.lvsd.k12.pa.us

