Ligonier Valley High School (LVHS) recently announced its Learners of the Month for September.
Learners who received this honor include: Junior Sara Package, Academic; senior Morgan Shetler, Vocational; senior Kailey Johnston, Citizenship; senior Mason Seftas, Rotary Club; senior Anna McCall, the Arts; junior Ryan Zimmerman, Athletic (boys’ cross-country); junior Madeline Smith, Athletic (girls’ cross-country); junior Nicholas Beitel, Athletic (football), and senior Jonathan Rankin, Athletic (golf).
Following are profiles of each of the learners honored with awards:
Sara Package
Daughter of Michael and Katherine Package of Ligonier.
School activities: Reading Team
Other activities: Dancer at Bridget Dawn’s Studio of Performing Arts.
Previous awards: Westmoreland County Community College president’s list for the 2020 summer semester, President’s Award for Educational Excellence (2018).
Morgan Shetler
Daughter of Lou Ann Shetler of Bolivar and James Potts.
School activities: National Technical Honor Society and Skills USA.
Other activities: Volunteered the last three years at Prince Gallitzin State Park and work at the Prince Gallitzin Campground Store, and enjoys reading, her cats, photography and nature.
Previous awards: Good Citizenship Award 2018.
Kailey Johnston
Daughter of Nathan and Kristin Johnston of Ligonier.
School activities: Volleyball (captain), softball, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Air Force JROTC (Lt. Colonel), Kitty Hawk National Honor Society, Class Committee and Food2Go4Kids.
Other activities: Travel softball, Open Hands Ministry Boutique and work at Oak Lodge Café.
Previous awards: Thoburn Community Service Award and American Legion Award.
Mason Seftas
Son of Jeff and Paula Seftas of Latrobe.
School activities: Air Force JROTC, Kitty Hawk Air Society, National Honor Society (vice president), Future Business Leaders of America (vice president), Spanish National Honor Society (president), TEAMS Engineering, Game Changers Sports Ministry, baseball, basketball and cross-country.
Other activities: Valley Youth Network and volunteer baseball coach with the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League.
Previous awards: 2019 Student of the Month for Athletics and Military Order of the Purple Heart Award.
Anna McCall
Daughter of Jeremy and Elizabeth McCall of Ligonier.
School activities: National Honor Society, French National Honor Society, swimming, marching band, concert band, jazz band, theatre guild, musical and play.
Other activities: Swimming for the YMCA.
Previous awards: District qualifier from 2017-20
Ryan Zimmerman
Son of Mike and Melissa Zimmerman of Ligonier.
School activities: Track and cross-country.
Other activities: Dog walker.
Previous awards: Coaches’ award in cross-country.
Madeline Smith
Daughter of Richard Smith of Ligonier and Janell Emery of Ligonier.
School activities: Cross-country, track and field, student council, class committee, Interact Club, Air Force JROTC, Kitty Hawk Air Society.
Other activities: Dance at Bridge Dawns Studio of Performing Arts.
Previous awards: Cross-country Runner of the Year
Nicholas Beitel
Son of Roger and Amy Beitel of Ligonier.
School activities: Football, baseball and Future Business Leaders of America.
Other activities: Weightlifting.
Previous awards: Silver Medal Academic All-State, 2020 Allegheny Football Conference All-Conference defensive back and and running back, 2019 Tribune-Democrat second tea, Team All Area, 2019 Indiana Gazette Terrific 25 honorable mention.
Jonathan Rankin
Son of Jason and Heather Rankin of Laughlintown.
School activities: Golf, National Honor Society and student council.
Other activities: Hockey and skiing.
Previous awards: 2018 and 2019 All-Conference team (Heritage Conference) and Ziggy Award (sportsmanship award for CCSHL).
