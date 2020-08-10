Ligonier Valley grad makes publication's '30 under 30' list

Catherine Clements was recently named among Pittsburgh Business Times’ 2020 class of “30 under 30” winners. The honor celebrates up-and-coming executives, innovators and thought leaders across industries who are shaping the future of Pittsburgh.
Catherine, 25, joined Red Havas in June, 2017 and has made herself essential to the agency over the past three years. The Duquesne University graduate has immersed herself in media relations, content creation, social media and strategy. She supports clients across the business to business, corporate social responsibility and consumer sectors.
Outside of Red Havas, Catherine serves as the young professionals co-chair for the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Pittsburgh Chapter and volunteers with the Girl Scouts of America.
She is the daughter of Donald Clements and Daryl Hlavsa of Ligonier. She is a Ligonier Valley High School alumna, Class of 2013. She currently resides in the Pittsburgh area.
