Laurie Hough, a member of the Business and Professional Women’s Club of Pennsylvania, was elected the new District 3 director during a remote meeting held online via the Zoom online conferencing system. District Director Jean Calabrace, a member of the Latrobe club, served as director for two terms and chaired the virtual meeting for the six locals from Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.
District meetings are held twice a year to update members on state and local projects share ideas and plan activities to promote the BPW mission “to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information.”
Hough joined BPW of Ligonier Valley 10 years ago and has been a vital part of the organization since that time, Ligonier president Kim Bellas said. She served a year as vice president and two years as president and was named Member of the Year in 2014.She has served on numerous committees including issues management, legislation, scholarship. nominating, Spring Fashion Show and the Luxury Bash. She also served two years as District 3 recording secretary and two years as assistant director. In BPW/PA, she served as Convention Vendor Chair in 2019. The Ligonier Valley BPW Club founder Ina Mae Smithley said the local “is very proud to have Laurie represent Ligonier in this new office, she is very capable and will serve the district well.”
Others elected to serve the district for the next year include Angela Apple, assistant director Latrobe local; Maggie Hildebrand, treasurer Ligonier local; Marsha St. Pierre, recording secretary, Latrobe local, and Jackie Elliot, Latrobe local.
Dawn Berkebile, Pennsylvania President and a member of both the Latrobe and Ligonier locals, has announced the cancellation of the state convention scheduled to be held June 11-14 in York. A virtual presentation is planned.
