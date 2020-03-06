Ligonier Valley BPW to mark 20th anniversary

The Business and Professional Women’s Club of Ligonier Valley will celebrate its 20th anniversary at its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 24, at Ramada Inn, Loyalhanna Street, Ligonier.
The organization, part of the Pennsylvania Federation of BPW, received its charter March 10, 2000, at a ceremony held at the former Country Inn, Laughlintown. PA/BPW President Kathy Kidd presented the charter signed by 37 women who joined the organization at that time.
BPW/ PA officers, District 3 members, state Sen. Kim Ward, state Rep. Mike Reese and Ligonier Borough Mayor Butch Bellas have been invited to the dinner, along with representatives from local newspapers. The bell choir from St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ligonier, will be part of the evening’s program. Ligonier club founder Ina Mae Smithley has been asked by Anniversary Committee chair Maggie Hildebrand to speak on how the local club began. Smithley plans to recognize the past presidents and the charter members who retained membership for the past 20 years.
At the Feb. 25 meeting, pilot Brynne Barr, the daughter of BPW member Dr. Lisa Barr and attorney Justin Barr, was the featured speaker. Brynne is a 17-year-old junior home-schooled through St. Vincent College, where she is also earning college credits. The young woman obtained her pilot’s license recently in a Cessna 172 at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and is currently working toward an instrument rating. She is a member of the International Organization of Women in Aviation. According to public relations chair Smithley, Brynn said “flying is my passion and my dream is to become a commercial airline pilot.” She expressed high praise for her flight insturctor, Ligonier resident Christopher Higgins, who is an FAA certified flight instructor. Brynn noted that the FAA says that within the next 15 years all U.S. airline pilots will be retiring. Before taking questions from those present, she remarked that her grandfather was a commercial pilot but that he had passed away before she was born. Brynn said her future plans include attending college to study aerobatics.
During the business session, President Kim Bellas recognized Kelly Hoover, scholarship co-chair, who introduced the student of the month. She was Myrna Breegle, a senior at Ligonier Valley High School. Myrna addressed the group on her activities in both the high school and the community. She plans to study “something in the exercise field” at Slippery Rock University. Myrna’s mother, Chrisann Breegle, attended the meeting with her daughter.
Bellas named the Nominating Committee for officers for the fiscal year beginning July 1. They are Glenda Dickson, Raven Cintron and Tara Hassler. Laurie Hough, membership co-chair, welcomed new member Lisa Sementuh, making a total membership of 82.
Anniversary Committee chair Hildebrand noted that the celebration begins at 5:45 p.m at the Tuesday, March 24, meeting; however, dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. She commented that this will allow time to view the memorabilia and some of the honors the club has received during the past 20 years. Guests are always welcome; however, reservations are required one week in advance with dinner co-chair Tish Berkey-Purdy at lvbpwdinner@gmail.com or by calling 724-875-5356. Dinner choices include a ham and chicken buffet or a grilled chicken dinner salad. Cupcakes and ice cream will be served with both meals.
