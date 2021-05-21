The most recent Business and Professional Women of Ligonier Valley (BPW) meeting was held April 27 at the Lincoln Highway Experience museum along Route 30 in Unity Township.
Thirty-six members and guests entered the museum to enjoy a short film and self-guided tour of the facility using audio wands. Lauren Koker, executive director of the Lincoln Highway Experience, divided the attendees into two groups for the tour and the tour for all ended in the diner area where tables and chairs had been set up for dinner among the Lincoln Highway artifacts.
Dinner was catered by The Forks, as arranged by BPW member, Kim Wing, after which an LHHC volunteer served the group pie along with coffee.
President Tara Hassler began the meeting by welcoming members and 10 guests who attended. An important order of business for the evening was the election of officers. President Tara Hassler and Vice President Maggie Hildebrand were re-elected for their second terms, and newer members Susan Jones and Tina Pifer were elected as recording secretary and Treasurer of the club, respectively.
The club will return to the Ligonier Ramada a meeting on Tuesday, May 25, with the featured speaker to be Jessica Rafferty of Quatrini Rafferty.
Rafferty is a member of the club and an attorney, concentrating her practice in the areas of estate planning and administration, family law and civil litigation.
Also scheduled for the May meeting will be the induction of 10 members who have joined the club during the last year. Laurie Hough, membership chair has planned the induction ceremony. New inductees to be honored are Amy Beitel, April Cintron, Kathryn Gerhart, Brittany Hart, Susan Jones, Heather Lincoln, Tina Pifer, Mary Ann Riggs, state Sen. Kim Ward and rejoining former member Kim Wing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.