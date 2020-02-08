Ligonier Valley BPW lauds student, eyes Feb. 25 dinner meeting

A 17-year-old home-schooled junior will be the featured speaker at the February meeting of the Business and Professional Women’s Club of Ligonier Valley.
Brynne Barr, the daughter of Dr. Lisa and attorney Justin Barr of Ligonier, obtained her pilot’s license recently in a Cessna 172 at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Unity Township.
According to Ligonier club Issues Management Committee chair Michelle Krebs, Brynne has about 80 flight hours and has been flying since 2017. She is currently working on her instrument rating. “Flying is my passion, and my dream is to become a commercial airline pilot,” Brynne noted.
Ligonier BPW President Kim Bellas suggests that members wear red to the February meeting, to acknowledge Heart Month and BPW Foundation Month. The dinner meeting is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Ramada Inn, Loyalhanna Street, Ligonier. Guests are always welcome; however, reservations are required one week in advance with dinner co-chair Tish Berkey-Purdy at lvbpwdinner@gmail.com or by calling 724-875-5356. Guests pay only for the $14 dinner, which for this month is chicken cordon bleu or a Pittsburgh steak salad. Dutch apple pie will be served with both meals.
At the Jan. 27 meeting, Membership Committee co-chair Laurie Hough welcomed Diane Fives as a new member and announced that the membership stands at 89. She also said the date for the Latrobe BPW Spring Tea is March 21.
Lisa Altimus announced that she is placing a new order for Rada Cutlery, an ongoing fundraiser for the Ligonier club.
Claudette Kane offered information on the District 3 Business and Professional Women’s Individual Development Program. The program addresses personal and professional leadership development and is set for 8 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Trinity Eveangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Maggie Hildebrand, who chairs the Ligonier club’s 20th-anniversary celebration to be held at the regular meeting on Tuesday, March 24, reported that “the plans are moving along nicely.” She stated that there will be musical entertainment and that Ina Mae Smithley, founder of the Ligonier BPW, will report on how the club began. Special guests will be invited to address the group; however, there will be no scheduled speaker. In addition to BPW/ PA officers, District 3 and other club members, state Sen. Kim Ward (R-39th) has been invited, along with state Rep. Mike Reese (R-59th) and Ligonier Borough Mayor Butch Bellas.
