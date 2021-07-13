Ligonier Valley BPW lauds Member of the Year

Raven Cintron was selected by the members of the Business and Professional Women’s Club of Ligonier Valley to be Member of the Year, a designation only given to first year members of the organization.
Kim Bellas, immediate past president, made the presentation at the June 27 dinner meeting held at Ramada Inn, Ligonier. To add spirit to the meeting, members were asked to wear a “hippie outfit.”
Cintron was elected BPW corresponding secretary and in her first year in the organization chaired the Facebook and Website Committee. Bellas commented that Cintron “gives 110 percent to everything she does,” noting that she served on the club’s 20th Anniversary Committee, the Women’s Right to Vote Scarecrow Committee, Soldier’s Angels Care Packages, the “Congratulate Ligonier Valley BPW Week With Us” and the spring fundraiser.
Bellas also recognized the new member for making favors with coordinating themes for meetings held each month.
District 3 Director Laurie Hough said, “We are blessed to have Cintron as a local member and friend.”
The next meeting of the Ligonier Valley club will be held at 5:45 p.m. July 27 at Ramada Inn. Ina Mae Smithley, along with four other “seasoned members,” will be addressing BPW Secrets, which Smithley said, “will be very helpful for all members, especially the new ones.” It will be an informal evening of fun.
Guests are always welcome by making a reservation a week in advance. Additional information may be found on Facebook and on the website http//www.ligoniervalleybpw.com.
