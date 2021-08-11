Ligonier Valley BPW issues update

At the July 27 dinner meeting of BPW of Ligonier Valley held at Ramada Inn, Ligonier, Ina Mae Smithley presented an informational program she formulated specifically for the club’s many new members but helpful to all members.
Topics included the history of the Ligonier club dating back to 2020; its Student of the Month program; the scholarship program and how it operates; the fundraisers that have supported and still support the club’s philanthropy; information on the locals; district and state meetings, and programs open to all members.
Participants revolved around the room in small groups to hear presentations by District 3 Director Laurie Hough, Lisa Altimus, Ligonier Valley BPW President Tara Hassler, Kelly Hoover and Smithley. Members were given the opportunity to learn more about the club by asking individual questions. Rita Horrell also assisted with the program.
During the business meeting, Altimus, co-chair of the finance committee, offered directions on the Fabulous Fall Raffle to be held 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at BPW Facebook LIVE. Each ticket ($20) offers three numbers to win 19 prizes of gift cards and cash valued at $100 each, 20 or more gift baskets, and two Steelers tickets for a regular-season game, sponsored by QuatriniRafferty, Greensburg. Tickets are available from members or at Betsy’s of Ligonier on West Main Street.
In other business, Maggie Hildebrand formulated and presented informational packets to the club on the new officers and committees for the 2021-22 year, which began July 1. She announced that Meredith Colaizzi will be the speaker for the 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, meeting of the membership at Ramada Inn, Ligonier. Colaizzi is the program coordinator at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Guests are always welcome to attend the dinner meetings; however, reservations are required a week in advance. Information may be found on the website http/www.ligoniervalleybpw.com.
BPW/PA President Tiffanie Burger chose “Girls on the Run, a life-changing, nonprofit prevention program that uses the power of running to help girls in third through eighth grade develop self-respect and value a healthy lifestyle” as her state project. The curriculum addresses the development of the whole girl, her physical, emotional, mental and social well being. Hassler set a goal of $1,500 to support the project. All clubs in the Pennsylvania Federation are asked to contribute toward the state project each year.
President Hassler reminded members that the Ligonier Valley club was chosen to hostess the fall District 3 meeting to begin 9:45 a.m Saturday, Oct. 16, at Rizzo’s Malabar Inn, Crabtree. Serving on the planning committee are Hildebrand, Janet Riordan, Paula Maloney and Dawn Berkebile.
