Ligonier Valley BPW inducts 10 new members

Business and Professional Women of Ligonier Valley inducted 10 new members into the organization during the club’s May 25 meeting held at Ramada Inn, Ligonier.
Club President Tara Hassler chose “Bee the Change, Empowered Women Empower Women” for her theme for the coming year beginning July 1.
Chair of the induction ceremony Laurie Hough said the president’s and the club’s hope is that “the words may remind us all of the personal power we have in ourselves and immediate world, and that our power can extend to the larger world we inhabit.”
As a reminder of the theme, each new member and her sponsor were given a little yellow bee. Hough said, “Our present members will Bee encouraging, they will Bee teaching you about BPW, they will Bee their best selves so that you feel at home with us immediately.”
Club members who invited these new members were asked to present BPW pins to them as they become members of the Pennsylvania Federation of BPW. They included Hassler, Raven Cintron, Maggie Hildebrand and Ina Mae Smithley.
Others who served on the committee with Hough were Rita Horrell, Billy Bray-Mekic, Jean Brozack and Donna Christopher.
