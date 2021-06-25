Ligonier Valley BPW honors 201 Woman of Year

Rachel Roehrig is BPW of Ligonier Valley’s recipient of the 2021 Woman of the Year recognition. The award was presented at the club’s May meeting held at Ramada Inn, Ligonier.
LVBPW Vice President Maggie Hildebrand said, “We are proud to submit her name for district and state consideration. She has provided a guiding hand and gentle leadership throughout her 21 years with LVBPW. She has continually developed cooperation among members of the club and the greater community with her kindness, caring and compassion. Rachel is a lifelong resident of Ligonier and shows her love for the town in all the positions she has held here.”
Roehrig was the first business office manager of the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce to be promoted to the director position – she held that job from 1999-2010. During her years of leadership, the Chamber flourished. She coordinated the Senior PGA Championship at Laurel Valley Golf Club in 2005, spending weeks preparing for the tournament and two weeks overseeing the event. The Pittsburgh 250 and Tour of PA Bike Race was held in 2008 – the 250th Anniversary of Pittsburgh and Ligonier. She served on the multi-regional Pittsburgh 250 Committee and coordinated the leg of the professional cyclists’ race that ran through Ligonier. And, of course, during that time and in addition to the other special events like the Ice Fest, Antiques on the Diamond, and Light-Up Nights, Roehrig was the co-chair of Fort Ligonier Days festival for 12 years. This four-day event attracts more than 100,000 visitors each year. It requires months of coordinating and organization and hours of oversight during the event.
For 12 years, she worked each Sunday evening for the Summer Band Concert on the Diamond, setting up chairs, introducing the bands, whatever needed to be done. Her photo seemed to be in every issue of the newspaper – welcoming new businesses to Ligonier, promoting a local event, or representing the United Way distributing checks to nonprofits.
Business acquaintances and friends have told of her “years of tireless dedication and personal sacrifices to enhance the quality of life for her community. Her work ethic, communications skills and passion to help businesses and organizations succeed has led to economic prosperity for hundreds, if not thousands.”
In 2010, Rachel accepted the administrative assistant position with the Laurel Highland Visitors Bureau to spend more time with her young grandchildren. Together, she and her husband of 35 years, Jim Roehrig, have three children – Jamie Roehrig, Bree Petalino and spouse Adam and Jamie Hoffer and spouse Melissa — and four grandchildren – Jacob, Anthony, Maddie and Tyler.
Hildebrand added, “At LHVB, Rachel was the one welcoming voice and face of the Ligonier Valley. Rachel loves Ligonier and the businesses and organizations that thrive there. She has stellar customer service skills and seems to know everyone in town. If a question comes up that Rachel cannot answer, she knows who to call and takes the time to get the answer. She has been described as ‘efficient, knowledgeable and personable.’
“Rachel is a dedicated member of Ligonier Valley BPW. She is very knowledgeable about BPW procedures and responsibilities and helpful to new members and long-standing members alike. She lends a hand and is always quick to volunteer when needed and completes tasks with a warm smile. She is a wonderful listener, a dear friend, and embodies the qualities of a business and professional woman. Rachel is truly deserving of the Woman of the Year citation.”
