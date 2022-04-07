Jane Altman from Riverworks Project spoke at the Ligonier Valley Business and Professional Women’s Club during the March business meeting Tuesday, March 22, at Ramada Inn, Ligonier.
Altman spoke of the organization’s purpose of “laying groundwork for Westmoreland County’s first Artist Retreat” and goals to “bring the arts and science together to learn from each other, to create a space for artists of all mediums to come together to create, teach/learn, perform, exhibit, sleep and eat, and workforce growth and community revitalization. A plan for a complex center would be ideally located between Ligonier and Donegal. The group is currently looking for available land parcels. Workshops hope to target aspiring artists during high school years promoting future artists as successful, profitable businesses.”
More information can be found at www.riverworksproject.org.
Ligonier Valley BPW public relations chair Carol Wolford shared history on the past BPW Red Purse Campaign: “During the 1980s, the BPW organization highlighted the pay disparity between men and women working in identical positions through awareness and promotion of legislation to improve laws to support fairness in pay. A red purse became the icon for the campaign and is still today. In 2009, the Fair Pay Act was passed to end a 40-year struggle of lawsuits and legislative lobbying. Today, the laws may be more fair; however, pay equality is still unbalanced.”
It was noted Ligonier Valley BPW’s next business meeting is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Ramada Inn, Ligonier. Guest speaker will be Thresa Zamagias with Damsel in Defense, a company whose goal is “to equip, empower, and educate women to protect themselves and their families.”
Guests are always welcome by making a reservation a week in advance and may get details on Facebook and on http/www.ligoniervalleybpw.com.
