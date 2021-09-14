Ligonier Valley BPW eyes Sept. 28 dinner meeting

The Pennsylvania Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs are supporting “Girls on the Run,” this year’s project chosen by BPW/PA President Tiffanie Burger.
Meridith Colaizzi of Shaler, program director for the nonprofit, was guest speaker at the Aug. 24 meeting of the BPW of Ligonier Valley held at Ramada Inn, Ligonier.
The after-school program, a part of UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, is for girls in third to ninth grade and also sixth through eighth. Meeting in small teams, trained volunteer coaches inspire girls to build confidence and other life skills through dynamic interactive lessons and physical activity. Colaizzi said the girls meet twice a week for 16 weeks, building social, emotional and physical skills that encourage healthy habits for life. At the end of each summer program, girls participate for fun in a non-competitive 5K Run. The program welcomes girls from nine counties, including Westmoreland.
The speaker for the next dinner meeting will be Jennifer Sopko, a local historian and news writer. The meeting is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Ramada Inn.
Club spokeswoman Ina Mae Smithley said, “Guests are always welcome by making a reservation a week in advance.”
Get additional information on Facebook and on http/www.ligoniervalleybpw.com.
Sopko has worked as a professional writer (including for the Latrobe Bulletin), editor and historian in western Pennsylvania. Her projects focus on enlightening readers about forgotten and obscure regional history and reinterpreting familiar stories.
