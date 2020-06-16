After having remote meetings held online for several meetings, Ligonier Valley Business and Professional Women’s Club (BPW) President Kim Bellas is pleased to welcome members and guests back to Ramada Inn in Ligonier.
The club’s dinner meeting is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. The dinner menu this month includes a choice of honey almond chicken, tossed salad, roasted red potatoes, steamed broccoli, or the alternative grilled chicken salad, seasoned fries, mixed greens and assorted vegetables. Both meals include strawberry shortcake.
Guests are welcome, however, reservations are required one week in advance by contacting dinner co-chair Tish Berkey-Purdy at lvbpwdinner@gmail.com or by calling 724-875-5356. Meals, complete with dessert and beverages cost $14, are payable at the door.
The installation of officers for the year beginning July 1, will be held at the dinner meeting. Maggie Hildebrand, membership chair, welcomes two new members, Lisa Sementuh and Diane Fives. She also announced that the club’s 20th anniversary celebration that was postponed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic is now set for Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Lisa Altimus, who chairs the annual Luxury Bash, thanked the public for their past support but is sorry to announce that the bash is canceled for September. However, the club plans to schedule it again in September 2021.
