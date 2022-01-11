Ligonier Valley BPW celebrates Christmas, eyes Jan. 25

The Ligonier Valley Business and Professional Women’s Club held a Christmas celebration, in lieu of a December business meeting Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Ramada Inn, Ligonier.
Creating a party atmosphere, many members dressed in "Roaring '20s" theme and participated in a gift exchange.
Carol Wolford, public relations chair, invited everyone to "be a part in supporting scholarships for local high school seniors and other charitable causes by purchasing chances on a beautiful pink Michael Kors purse being raffled by LVBPW. In lieu of the annual fall Luxury Bash, chances are being sold on the club’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/BPWLV/. The raffle is open to the public. Purchase your $5 chances with a credit card. Once 100 chances are sold, a winner will be drawn live on Facebook."
Ligonier Valley BPW’s next business meeting is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Ramada Inn, Ligonier. Tara Hassler, LVBPW president, suggests members "take a load off from the holidays and relax in their favorite PJs. A re-gift exchange will take place after the regular meeting, so bring a re-gift item for the fundraiser raffle."
Guests are always welcome by making a reservation a week in advance and may get additional information on Facebook and on the website http/www.ligoniervalleybpw.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.