The Business and Professional Women’s Club of Ligonier Valley recently honored six seniors from Ligonier Valley High School and awarded them each $1,000 scholarships.
BPW of Ligonier Valley honorees are Mackenzee Lear and Erica Moore, while Sandra L. Neiderhiser Memorial BPW Scholarships were given to Mia Morgan, Megan Betz, Kathryn Lawson and Courtney McKlveen. Senior students who plan to further their educations and reside anywhere in the Ligonier Valley School District are encouraged to apply.
Club members who chair the BPW Scholarship Committee include Kelly Hoover and Janet Riordan, while Diana Neiderhiser and Judy Hoffer chair the SLN Scholarship Committee. Senior students who reside anywhere in the Ligonier Valley School District are welcome to apply for the yearly scholarships.
A remote meeting held online via the Zoom conferencing system was slated to be held Tuesday, May 26. The election of officers for the year beginning July 1 was planned to be conducted at that meeting.
In recent months, club president Kim Bellas has held remote board meetings because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. No full membership meeting was held in April.
A 20th anniversary celebration of the Ligonier Club was set for the regular March meeting, but according to committee chair Maggie Hildebrand, the celebration will be held at a later date. The pandemic has also caused the annual BPW/PA Convention, slated for June 11-14 in York. to be canceled. State President Dawn Berkebile is planning a virtual online meeting for that date. Convention registration checks will be refunded however the president encourages donations to the BPW Foundation. The Ligonier Club’s Annual Luxury Bash held in September of each year has been canceled. The Bash Committee chairs — Lisa Altimus, Hildebrand and Riordan — thank those who have attended in the past. The fundraiser will again be held in September 2021.
Legislation co-chair Amy Kohler reminds everyone that the primary election is rescheduled for Tuesday, June 2.
