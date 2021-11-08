Ligonier Valley BPW accepting reservations for Nov. 23 meeting

Ligonier Valley Business and Professional Women’s Club guest speaker Catherine Caccia shared her interest and knowledge on winter bird watching for the area at the Oct. 26 meeting held at Ramada Inn, Ligonier. Caccia is a member of Greensburg BPW.
Caccia said, “Watching and identifying winter birds is quite easy and can be enjoyed from the warm comfort of indoors. Just set the bird feeder in a protected place in view from a window and be patient as the birds fly in to feed. Guidance on types of feeder and food for different bird species are easily found at local shops.”
Ligonier Valley BPW hosted the fall District 3 meeting held Oct. 16 at Malabar Inn, Crabtree. Ligonier club member and District Director Laurie Hough presided at the luncheon meeting. Other LVBPW members who attended were District Treasurer Maggie Hildebrand, club president Tara Hassler, Janet Riordan, Charlene Shank, Brenda Sherbondy, Jessica Rafferty, Paula Maloney, Tina Pifer, Ina Mae Smithley, Raven Cintron, Susan Jones and Kim Bellas.
The next business meeting is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Ramada Inn, Ligonier. Carol Wolford, public relations chair, said guests are always welcome by making a reservation a week in advance and may get additional information on Facebook and on http/www.ligoniervalleybpw.com.
In lieu of a speaker, the club’s dinner meeting will be the LVBPW Club Members’ Market.
The public is welcome and encouraged to come by to shop for the holidays 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Ramada Inn. Merchandise will include Rada cutlery and food products, Mary Kay products, Hello, Diva Shoppe, various hand-sewn items, Jordan Essentials body care and health items, embroidered items, rope bowls, cotton dishcloths, Laurel Highland Oils and vinaigrettes, and stained glass. Only member merchants can represent their products because of space limitations.
There is still time to purchase chances on a pink Michael Kors purse being raffled by BPW Ligonier to support scholarships for local high school seniors and the other charitable causes that BPW supports. In lieu of the annual fall Luxury Bash, chances are being sold on the club’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BPWLV/. The raffle is open to the public. Purchase $5 chances with a credit card. Once 100 chances are sold, a winner will be drawn live on Facebook.
