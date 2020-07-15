Covington Investment Advisors Inc. in Ligonier recently announced that MaKenzie Maust joined its staff effective, June 1.
Maust will serve as the operations associate responsible for office management, including accounts payable and accounts receivable, and will also train and assist with compliance and client services.
She is a 2020 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor of science degree in accounting.
