Ligonier couple celebrates 70th anniversary

Dean and Roberta Couch of Ligonier are celebrating their 70th anniversary today, Aug. 6.
Joining in celebrating the love of the couple is their children, Tim and Billee Couch of Dallastown, Michael and Amy Couch of Wexford, Dave and Tracie Couch of Red Lion, Dean and Rebecca Noblett of Schomberg, Ontario, Canada, and Ron and Elizabeth Nordstrom of Rector, as well as their grandchildren, Christopher Couch of Harrisburg, Ian and Alexandra Quay of Los Angeles, California, Andrew and Missa Couch of Boonton, New Jersey, and Taylor Couch of Pittsburgh.
The couple will be celebrating their anniversary at home with many well wishes received from their loved ones from afar, including family in Argentina, Australia and Canada.
The family added that they had “all hoped to be with them in person to celebrate, but true love isn’t changed by distance … they are so proud of the incredible example they showed to them over the years and have so much to be thankful for. Seventy years of love, that’s a lot of kisses!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.