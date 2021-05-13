Ligonier couple celebrates 70 years

James and Julia (Graham) Ambrose of Ligonier celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Monday, May 10.
They were married May 10, 1951, in the Methodist Church in Ligonier. Both were born and raised in the Ligonier Valley.
The couple has four children, Joanne Ambrose of Valpraiso, Indiana, James Ambrose Jr. of El Cajon, California, John (Jack) Ambrose of Westerville, Ohio, and Janice Ambrose Reynolds of Derry.
They have 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, along with a “bonus” grandchild and five “bonus” great-grandchildren in the family.
James (Jim) retired as an electrician from Latrobe Steel, while Julia has been a homemaker and the family says she is “the very best at what she does!”
A catered picnic will be held at Mammoth Park on Saturday, May 15, with family from New York to California coming home to celebrate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.