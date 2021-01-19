The Business and Professional Women’s Club of Ligonier Valley (BPW) in November sponsored a collection of donations for Soldier’s Angels to be packed into care packages for deployed military.
Items collected included hygiene and personal care items and snack foods, along with down time materials, such as games and puzzles. The Soldier’s Angels’ mission is to “provide aid, comfort and resources to the military, veterans, and their families.” Along with donations from members of the community, the club members collected 500 pounds of items.
Tara Hassler, president of the Ligonier Valley BPW, and Raven Cintron, club corresponding secretary, along with member Tina Pifer, packed the items into cartons to ship to San Antonio, Texas, the base of the Soldier’s Angels organization. Guy Chemical, in Somerset, co-sponsored the project. They loaded the cartons onto a pallet and shipped it to Texas in December.
“It was an awesome effort, and many thanks go to the members and to Guy Chemical,” Hassler said.
Laurie Hough, membership chair of the club and District Director of BPW/PA District No. 3, coordinated the club distribution of Ligonier Salvation Army Angel Tree Treasure Tags for Children this year. The following members participated in making Christmas 2020 brighter for many children: Lisa Altimus, Jean Brozack, Brittany Hart, Tara Hassler, Laurie Hough, Michelle Krebs, Sandy Leonard, Paula Maloney, Diana Neiderhiser, Tina Pifer, Charlene Shank, Annie Urban and Lucille Zimmer.
While the club canceled its December Christmas Party, they are holding their January monthly meeting virtually. All members are invited to join, along with any members of the public who wish to become acquainted with the club and all they do. An invitation can be sent to those interested in attending on Zoom by emailing Maggie Hildebrand, vice president of the club, at maggie@outputsales.com.
The meeting will begin at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, the club’s regular meeting day. The theme for the January meeting is Pajama Party, which can truly be accomplished with the virtual meeting.
