The Business and Professional Women’s Club of Ligonier Valley (BPW) at its Oct. 27 meeting hosted Jamie Bostard and Jen Poole, who presented information on the Twilight Wish organization (www.westmorelandco@twilightwish.org).
Bostard is the regional director of the nonprofit, whose mission is “to honor and enrich the lives of deserving seniors through intergenerational Twilight Wish celebrations.” Anyone can submit the name of a low-income senior who may have a need or a wish to be fulfilled to: Twilight Wish Foundation, P.O. Box 1042, Doylestown, PA 18901, and their wish may be granted.
The club also learned that the nonprofit can use in-kind donations and corporate sponsorships to enable their services to seniors and veterans. A basket, donated by the club, is raffled off at each monthly meeting to raise funds for Twilight Wish. More than $200 has been raised in this way so far this year for the club’s donation.
During the business session at the meeting, Laurie Hough, BPW’s District No. 3 director, inducted Raven Cintron as corresponding secretary. Hough is serving her first year as district director and presented a gem paperweight to Cintron as a memento. Cintron has been a member of the Ligonier club since 2018 and also serves as website committee chair. Members of the club were encouraged to wear bright Halloween colors or costumes for the October meeting.
A member of the Ligonier club, Susan Patchin, will be speaking at the Nov. 24 dinner meeting. Patchin, a veteran, serves as Americanism Commission Chair for the American Legion and will present more information about the Legion. This month, the club is also collecting items for care packages to be sent to deployed service men and women through Soldier’s Angels, an organization who “provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans and their families.” Items range from personal care and snack food to games and books for soldiers’ downtime.
All guests are welcome to attend, but reservations for the Nov. 24 dinner meeting are required one week in advance of the meeting with dinner co-chair Tish Berkey-Purdy at lvbpwdinner@gmail.com or by calling 724-875-5356. The menu for the November meeting is pasta Guillauime (garlic pasta) and side salad or the alternate salad, grilled chicken salad. Dessert of raspberry cheesecake and beverages are included at a cost of $14, payable at the door. The meeting begins at 5:45 p.m. at the Ramada Inn in Ligonier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.