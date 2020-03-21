To the Lifestyles Editor:
“I am writing this to offer a suggestion that could greatly increase your fundraising abilities and yearly income.
“Every Lenten season Catholics and non-Catholics alike look forward to and thoroughly enjoy the fish fry Fridays throughout the Lenten season.
“My proposal is that if the local area churches and/or even social halls would coordinate Fridays through the entire year; whether that means last Friday of the month is at St. John’s in May, and last Friday of June is at Holy Family, and last Friday of July is at Lloydsville Firehall etc...I firmly believe that you would be shocked at the profits being seen. I do realize the burden of the fish fry days between the volunteers needed and the food and the scheduling etc...but given the high profit return on food and the even higher demand of the Friday availability, the proceeds would be both beneficial and shocking to these organizations that seem to be steadily losing parishioners and financial income. Even if only adding the possible fish feeding days to one or two additional days a year.
“In the 40 days of Lent if you include a fish fry on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday there is only eight possible days. Now given that the average fish/haluski/perogie eater might only go out for five or six of those days, they are being faced with where to go. Few if any will attend a luncheon at one and then go to another for dinner. Why not minimize the options of where to go, while maximizing the available days to attend various ones throughout the year? We, southwestern Pennsylvanians love our comfort food from most of our heritages: The pierogies, the haluski, the macaroni and cheese, the fish and/or shrimp etc.
“The best part of the area fish Fridays is that it really is wonderful home-cooked comfort food. Where Lent was to be the sacrifice of red meats on Fridays, it has actually become a rewarding day that numerous people are actually looking forward to all because of the amazing food prepared and at reasonable prices. It is honestly taking the religious foundation of abstaining from meat on Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent (the season of penitence and renewal leading up to Easter) out of the true meaning. People now probably forget or did not even know that the practice of forgoing meat dates to the early church, when meat was considered a luxury, and is meant to be an act of self-discipline.
“This is so very similar to our community looking forward to weekend country markets, the summer supper market on Wednesdays, and to so many people attending the various craft and vendor shows all around the area. We want to shop our local stores, buy from our local artisans, eat from our local eateries. It is too familiar to hear the sentence, ‘wow I dread going to -------, I just hate it there’ yet the parking lot is always ridiculously packed and yet we are now instructed to self-checkout because it is apparently too much of an inconvenience for a human being to have a job or give us a friendly hello.
“The community is spending money consistently elsewhere so why not give us the opportunity to spend it where it is the most appreciated and the most needed.
“Thank you for your time.”
Amy Seybold,
Unity Township
