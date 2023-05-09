To The Lifestyles Editor:
On Thursday, May 4, the Ligonier Valley Association of Churches sponsored the National Day of Prayer in Ligonier. What a wonderful day of praying for our community and families, our churches, our education system, our military, our government, our media and our businesses.
The day began with a very delicious breakfast at The Barn catered by Carol and Dave’s Restaurant. A huge thank-you to Kip Crumrine of Valley Youth Network for his part in the breakfast.
I would especially like to thank the speakers who did their part to make the day successful and a big thank-you to the committee who helped plan the event. Amy Clarke from the Christian Church of Waterford opened the event with singing and the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken from Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church and Concordia at Bethlen gave the invocation and breakfast prayer along with the concluding prayer and benediction.
One of the highlights of the event was the presentation of the American flag and Pennsylvania state flag by the Ligonier Valley High School Air Force Junior ROTC. One of the members of Junior ROTC, Logan Johnston, spoke on the area of the military. Knowing that these learners are the future of our community makes us proud to be from Ligonier.
Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas read a proclamation confirming National Day of Prayer in Ligonier on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
I was very pleased to have David Martin, the National Day of Prayer Pennsylvania coordinator, attend our breakfast and speak on the importance of the National Day of Prayer across the United States.
At noon there was music and prayers on the Diamond for the Seven Areas of Prayer, which was organized by Susan Dominick. The music lifted your soul and the speakers again proved that Ligonier is a great place to live. They then went to Ligonier Gardens for a hymn sing for the residents and staff.
I want to thank everyone who attended these events and the many individuals who make Ligonier such a great community to raise our families.
The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches will again be planning the National Day of Prayer 2024 for Thursday, May 2. Mark your calendar now.
Janet Riordan, President
Ligonier Valley Association of Churches
