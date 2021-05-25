To the Lifestyles Editor:
Hey everyone. We just wanted to let you know: WE MISS YOU ALL VERY MUCH!
We have a very BIG update!
We are tentatively scheduled to open on June 1, 2021. It has been 445 days since we have been able to have our seniors in our center, and we can not wait.
We will have some restrictions. Hot meals will be served daily. Activities will be planned! We look forward to seeing you all. If you plan on attending the first week we are open, please call Kevin, center supervisor, at 724-539-0237 so that we can make sure we have enough food ordered!
This is an exciting time to come out and meet with friends and socialize like we used to do! We cannot wait to see you and hear all about the last year! Any questions please call!
Kevin Hendrick
Center Supervisor
WMSC Inc.
Latrobe Center for Active Adults
15 Avenue C, Latrobe
