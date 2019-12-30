To the Lifestyles Editor:
The Latrobe Area Historical Society has recently unearthed a great find that will be presented at its 2020 Annual Meeting, and you won’t want to miss this event. We recently found in our archives a 16 mm film of the parade and other scenes of the 1954 Latrobe Centennial and had it converted to digital format. This particular program will highlight the parade.
It is a fascinating look back at our town as it appeared 65 years ago. We hope you will join us.
The meeting will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Society Headquarters, 416 Weldon St. in Latrobe. Doors open at 9 a.m. Parking is available on the street and at Kelly, Sparber and White & Associates at the corner of Weldon and Alexandria streets.
This special meeting must be limited to members only, because it is the annual election of officers. Four of our directors’ terms will expire, and we must vote to either retain those who wish to remain on the board or to elect new members to the board.
Those who wish to attend but are not members are permitted to pay their 2020 dues that day and join the society.
Connie Marucco, Secretary
Latrobe Area Historical Society
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.