To the Lifestyles Editor:
Saturday, Oct. 16, No Walls Ministries in New Alexandria will celebrate its 11-year church anniversary. The celebration is a reboot of last year's 10-year anniversary celebration that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rev. Charles Brownawell and the members of No Walls Ministries are extending an open invitation to everyone to enjoy the day with them.
Pastor Charlie, as he is known locally, was ordained in 2004. He and a team from Greater Works Outreach, began with a mission. The mission was to work toward expanding the Kingdom of God through the care and discipleship of the homeless and underprivileged in the Pittsburgh area. Having no actual building to work from, his ministry was soon known as “No Walls Ministries.”
In the early days of the ministries, Friday nights were spent by Pastor Charlie, navigating the heartless, rugged streets of Pittsburgh, bringing coffee and donuts to the homeless. This simple, yet heartfelt act of temporary relief soon grew to include more substantial soups and sandwiches. Later, it expanded to include personal items such as socks, blankets and toiletries. Pastor Charlie and the Ministries would frequent the homeless under the many bridges and alleys, along the rivers and streets of Pittsburgh. Armed only with the love of Christ, they sought to provide the most basic personal items to those in need.
In June of that year, they began a Bible study for a faithful group of 10 people. It was not long after that it had grown to over 30 in attendance. Pastor Charlie and his dedicated group saw many people come to the Lord, as he baptized them in the waters of the Monongahela River. Many of those people, reborn and inspired, transformed their lives from the hopeless city streets to a productive life in society.
As the unsympathetic chill of fall and winter set in, the ministry found warmth in the Allegheny Center Alliance Church, on the North Side of Pittsburgh. God continued opening doors for the ministries in early 2010, when Pastor Charlie acquired the church in New Alexandria. The aged building located, of course, on Church Street underwent several months of exhaustive renovations. Finally, on Oct. 31, 2010, No Walls Ministries held its dedication service.
It is here that all are welcome to share in this year’s celebration. Food, music, games, hayrides and face painting for the kids are scheduled. The celebration begins at 4 p.m. on the church lawn Oct. 16. Pastor Charlie and No Walls Ministries hope to see you there.
Julie Ruane,
Volunteer coordinator and member
No Walls Ministries
