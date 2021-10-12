To the Lifestyles Editor:
It was a beautiful day for a picnic on Aug. 19 for the former LAH Employees / Retirees.
More than 100 of our work family enjoyed excellent homemade food, good conversations, renewing old friendships and making plans to see each other next year.
We had 23 beautiful baskets donated by fellow former employees, the Rose Style Shoppe and pottery donated by Dr. DeFabo for our Chinese auction. We gave away 24 $25 gift cards as door prizes, but you had to be present to win. We did try to keep our work family safe by having hand sanitizer and gloves. As far as I know no one got sick. I believe everyone had a very good time.
I am very sorry that the entertainment fell through, but I hope we can get them to come next year.
All of the money raised through donations and from the auction went to pay rent on the grounds, picnic supplies like plates, plasticware etc. plus buffet boats and whatever else we needed to improve the picnic. There was some money left over, which is a good start for next year.
A very special thank you to everyone who came early and stayed after the picnic to clean up. With everyone’s help the picnic was a big success.
Thank you.
Bernie Miller
and Weez Sabbers
Latrobe
