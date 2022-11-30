To the Lifestyles Editor:
Pennsylvania American Legion College West was held Oct. 29, 2022, at Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
Attending were 500 members from Pennsylvania and National American Legion.
Classes were designed to teach members the new policies for the upcoming year 2023 as to state and national laws to keep the local posts, districts and department conducting business the proper way.
Officer duties and programs to help veterans and local communities as to how the Legions do business.
The senior high staff and janitors do a great job for this event.
The event was catered this year due to COVID. The cafeteria workers served the dinner.
The school is a perfect fit for the state, community and the American Legion.
Thank you to all who helped this event to be a success.
The Legion has held this event yearly from when it started in 1957 at St. Vincent College.
Latrobe is in the 31st District, Westmoreland County, which has one of the largest memberships.
The American Legion is one of the largest veterans organizations in the world.
We now accept any veteran of the military from 1941 to the present for membership, male or female.
Congress approved the Legion Act at National Convention in 2018.
Legion College West is held every year around the last Saturday of October to the first Saturday of November.
Thank you sincerely,
Randy C. Miller,
Department of PA
Chairman West 2022-23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.