To the Lifestyles Editor:
While technology brings many lifesaving, and luxury-life, benefits that we enjoy every day, it can also bring us frustration and fear. As you all know, being an informed consumer can allow you to get the most out of life. We here at the West Newton Center for Active Adults wanted to take this moment to remind you that we make the public’s health and safety our top priority. The WNCAA is ServSafe certified and follows the strict sanitation and safety guidelines of Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging, The Nutrition Group, and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Services).
Our food is provided daily by The Nutrition Group (in partnership with Reinhart Food Service) and is closely monitored/cataloged by our staff to ensure it is served to you at a safe temperature. We utilize proper sanitizing agents on food contact surfaces, as well as proper disinfectants on nonfood contact surfaces, each and every day to ensure the public’s continued safety and enjoyment of our center.
The West Newton Center for Active Adults is designed to be a safe environment for active older Americans. We continue to remind those who are unwell to remain home for their own health (until they have recovered), while encouraging those who are healthy to partake in our many daily activities (most of which can be enjoyed at little or no cost). While no one can say for sure what the future may bring us, we can offer you the present day, and welcome you all to come on in, sit a spell, and enjoy all that life and the community has to offer you at the West Newton Center for Active Adults (open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.).
Thank you,
Paul A. Kurzdorfer III, Manager
West Newton Center for Active Adults
103 E. Main St., West Newton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.