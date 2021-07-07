To the Lifestyles Editor:
Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania has been closely following the news from neighboring states about large numbers of dead and dying birds, succumbing to an as-of-yet unidentified cause.
In southwestern Pennsylvania, we have not yet seen this problem – however, out of an abundance of caution and in agreement with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, we advise people to remove their bird feeders (including hummingbird feeders) until we learn more about the cause of the problem.
At this time, Audubon Nature Stores will not be selling bird feeders or seed in an effort to help to contain the spread of any disease into our region.
Updates will be provided at www.aswp.org.
Rachel Handel
Audubon Society
of Western Pennsylvania
Fox Chapel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.