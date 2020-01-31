Laurel Area Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers Inc. this week announced the appointment of Amy McLendon as executive director for Laurel Faith in Action.
Spokeswoman Taylor Kilmer said, “The Laurel Faith in Action program addresses the issues of isolation, loneliness and meeting the basic needs of our recipients, enabling many to remain in their home. Working with local churches, organizations and agencies, Faith in Action works to connect seniors 60 and older with volunteers to provide assistance to help maintain quality of life and independent living. Laurel Faith in Action has been active in the area since 2002.
“Amy comes to Laurel Faith in Action with a wealth of knowledge and extensive background working with seniors. She has strong ties to the community and with many of the agencies and organizations that work with the elderly. Amy has received a bachelor of arts degree in sociology as well as a master of divinity degree. She is in the process of working toward a doctorate in gerentological psychology.”
“I am elated for this opportunity to work with such a wonderful organization like Laurel Faith in Action,” shared McLendon. “The population is aging, and many people do not have a family member, friend or neighbor around to help them. I am very blessed to be able to serve this segment of the population through the Laurel Faith in Action program. If you are looking for volunteer opportunities or in need of services, please give us a call at 724-539-4357 and speak with one of our caring staff.”
To learn more about Laurel Faith in Action, visit www.laurelfia.org.
