Lauff-DiPietro

Ed and Beth DiPietro of Latrobe (Derry Township) announce the engagement of their daughter, Elana DiPietro of Pittsburgh (formerly of Latrobe), to David Lauff of Pittsburgh (formerly McDonald), son of Stanley and Victoria Lauff.
The future bride is a 2005 graduate of Derry Area High School and a 2009 graduate of Shippensburg University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English and public relations. She is employed by the University of Pittsburgh.
The groom is a 2005 graduate of Fort Cherry High School and a 2009 graduate of Seton Hill University with a bachelor’s degree in history. He is employed by the United States Postal Service.
The couple is planning an Oct. 23, 2021, wedding in Murrysville.
