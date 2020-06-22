Latrobe USPS carrier helps brighten customers' days

Barbara M. Lyons of Latrobe recently wrote this note to the Bulletin:
“Many of us have heard the postal carriers’ motto in one form or another. One popular version is ‘Neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor hail shall keep the postmen from their appointed rounds.’ The original saying was actually, ‘Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these courageous couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds’ and was said about 2,500 years ago by the Greek historian, Herodotus.
“However, neither quote mentions a postal carrier with a ready smile and an unfailingly upbeat demeanor. Since I purchased my first and only dream home several years ago, I have had the pleasure of greeting and interacting with my Latrobe USPS carrier, Rick Bernard. In these sometimes depressing and negative times, Rick is always a cheerful, efficient and positive addition to the day for my neighbors and me.”
