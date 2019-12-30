A Christmas party for Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 American Legion Auxiliary members was held Dec. 9, it was announced Friday.
Following the opening prayer by Chaplain Kathy Roble, luncheon was provided by Carol Greenawalt for all Unit 515 members. Santa Claus had gifts for all attendees, followed by various games, prizes, grab bag gifts and the singing of Christmas carols.
The business session included reports from various committee chairmen.
A roll call of officers was conducted. The minutes were read, corrected and approved.
It was reported that $19 was collected for the Auxiliary Emergency Fund.
Community Service reporter Irene Hoyle stated the committee would sing at St. Anne Home, Greensburg Care Center, Valley Center for Active Adults, Weatherwood and the Westmoreland Manor for Christmas.
Legislative reporter Donna Rodgers reminded everyone to pray for the service personnel who were killed in Florida and Hawaii, and to keep their families in your prayers.
Membership chair Greenawalt reported 92 members have paid their dues so far, noting, “As of Dec. 31 all dues are considered delinquent and need to be paid. All social dues expire by Dec. 31 and in order to be eligible to sign up at the post home, everything needs to be paid. All cards are now yellow for the post sign-up for 2020.”
Westmoreland County Council ALA reporter Janet Penrose stated, “Although the weather was horrible we attended the Nov. 12 meeting and the Department (state) president stated ‘we need to have better communication with the Department of Pennsylvania’ concerning our membership and the department leaders. There is a green light program to honor the veterans, and it seems to be taking off; several places have been displaying the green lights. The program is to burn a green light on your porch or window to show you are a veteran or have a veteran in your family.”
Penrose thanked Living Hope Church, Whitney, for the donations of the gift bags that were given to veterans on Veterans Day, adding, “They were greatly appreciated, and each received a green light bulb to place on their porches or windows.”
It was announced that Unit 515 donated “enough money to purchase all the Christmas treats this year for Post 515 Treat Day,” held Dec. 22. Cookies, cupcakes and hot cocoa and coffee also were made available.
Unit 515’s next meeting will be conducted 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the Latrobe post home. A Grocery Bingo will follow the business session. Everyone participating is asked to bring two nonperishable items for the bingo.
Chaplain Roble closed the meeting with a prayer called “The Red, White and Blue.”
