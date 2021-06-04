Latrobe Presbyterian Church, 428 Main St., this week announced the following update to its regular schedule published each Friday in the Bulletin Weekend edition:
Early worship begins 8:30 a.m. at Unity Chapel.
Worship continues at 11 a.m. in Main Street church, according to Arlene Jones, church secretary.
Early Adult Sunday School and Sunday School are in recess.
* * *
All area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches page in the Bulletin Weekend edition each Friday to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and confession. (Announcements of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages.)
Submit revisions by 8 a.m. Thursday to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz via email when possible lb.society@verizon.net
