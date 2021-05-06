Latrobe American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515’s April meeting included:
The regular monthly meeting of Unit 515 was called to order on April 12 by President Janet Penrose. Following the opening rituals, Chaplain Kathy Roble led the group in prayer of Thanksgiving and appreciation for our service of men and women. A roll call of officers was conducted by Mary Pescatore with the reading of the minutes. The treasury report was given by Carol Greenawalt, with it to be filed for audit.
Committee reports included:
- The auxiliary emergency fund collected $18, noted Donna Rodgers.
- Greenawalt had no new Americanism report, as the auxiliary is unable to visit schools.
- In the cards and visiting report, Rodgers reported she will sending sympathy cards to Kimberly Bohatch following the loss of her mother.
- In the children’s and youth report, Mary Jo Fromme and Janet Penrose noted that April 15 was Purple Up Day for the Military Kids, which recognizes military children and can be as simple as wearing purple that day. It has been tough year for all school-age children, but especially children whose mother, father, brother or sister are currently serving.
- In the constitution and by-laws report, a new amendment was added to the eligibility requirements to become a member. You no longer can register under a great-granddaughter, which was removed by the Department of Pa. American Legion Auxiliary. Additionally, all county council officers will remain in office because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
- In the girls state and junior report, Penrose noted there will be a virtual girls state event this year. The auxiliary noted that “perhaps the young lady who was to attend last year would be interested in participating for this year.”
- In the leadership report, Kathy Roble stated that as a “member, chairman or officer, you should know your role in our organization. No matter where you go, you are a member first. When you accept a chairmanship or are elected into an office, no matter if it is within the unit, council or department more responsibility come your way, but you are still a member first. As we celebrate our auxiliary’s 100th anniversary, it is more necessary for more members to become interested in taking leadership roles. We want to continue our legacy of service to God and country into the next hundred years.”
- In the legislative report, Rodgers reported the United States flag will be raised above the soon to be opened National World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C., during a live broadcast program titled “First Colors” that was dedicated on April 16. The ceremony commemorated the millions of Americans who served in the trenches and on the home front, transforming the nation through the sacrifices they made and the ideals they bequeathed. It was a 75-minute broadcast feature; Oscar nominee Gary Sinise spoke with the U.S. Army Band “Perishing’s Own” the 369th Regiment Harlem Hell-fighters Tribute Band and the original cast of the musical “Hello Girls.” The flag that will wave over the memorial first flew over the U.S. Capitol on April 6, 2017, commemorating the Centennial of the day the United States went to war in 1917. It then flew over the American World War I battlefield cemeteries of Europe, honoring the 116,516 Americans who died during the great war.
- In the membership report, Greenawalt noted the auxiliary has 157 paid members. Congratulations to the following units on reaching 100% goal of members paid before the deadline: Irwin-Unit 359, Latrobe-Unit 515 and Unity Township-Unit 359, all in Westmoreland County.
- In the national security report, Daughenbaugh noted the pandemic has certainly taught us to look differently at many parts of our daily lives. Things we have become accustomed to as normal no longer exist or keep changing daily. All this has forced us to become resilient. Here are a few suggestions to help accomplish this mission: Keep going — do not dwell on the negative, look on the bright side and always find a positive in everything, and surround yourself with family and friends. Volunteer and become involved and reach out to your unit.
- In the poppy program report, Poppy Days will be held May 21-23. Donation cans were to be placed May 1 in local business where they permit you to leave them. All cans are to be collected by the end of May. If you see an auxiliary member collecting donations with the poppies, please support our veterans, as all donations go to VA hospitals and programs.
- In the veterans affair and rehabilitation program, the Lamplighter Restaurant on Route 22 has at various times offered dinners for a veteran recognition. Check the location for more details for veterans. Greenawalt also read an interesting fact: If you are visiting a graveyard and happen upon a veteran’s grave and you see money, it is there for the following reasons: If you find a penny, it was left there out of respect for that veteran; if you find a nickel, it was left there because you were in boot camp together; if you find a dime, it was left there because you served with them, and if you find a quarter, you were with them when they were killed (do not remove the money.)
Post 515 will hold a flea market and sub sale May 22-23 in the post home. For more details, call 725-537-6061.
Happy Birthday was sung to the April birthday girls, Linda Butler, Stacey Farell and Cheryl Ashbaugh.
The next monthly meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 10, at the post home, located at 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
The meeting closed with a prayer for peace by Kathy Roble.
