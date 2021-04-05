Latrobe American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515’s March meeting included:
The regular monthly meeting of Unit 515 was called to order on March 8 by President Janet Penrose. The auxiliary celebrated its 99th anniversary with members present. Following the opening rituals, Chaplain Kathy Roble led a prayer of Thanksgiving for the beautiful day, family, friends and our veterans. A roll call of officers by Mary Pescatore was followed by the reading of the minutes and the treasurer report from Carol Greenawalt. All was approved as read and filed for audit.
Committee reports included:
- The cards and visiting report by Donna Rodgers reported that she sent Roble a get-well card and a sympathy card to Pat Hilty for the loss of her brother.
- The constitution and bylaws report noted that if you are a chairman of a committee or an officer of an elected position and you have missed more than three meetings during your term, the executive committee reserves the right to replace your appointment of your elected position or chairmanship (updated bylaws January 2017).
- The leadership report by Roble reported leadership is the art of motivating a group of people to act toward achieving a common goal. The American Legion Auxiliary Program helps the auxiliary develop and prepare knowledgeable and capable leaders to carry on the growth and success of the auxiliary by promoting activities and resources that educate, motivate and mentor members of all ages and all levels within the organization. We want to build strong teams.
- The auxiliary emergency fund collected $25, noted Irene Hoyle.
- The legislative report by Rodgers noted that stimulus checks should be received soon, and big changes in security are being made at the U.S. Capitol so nothing happens again like on Jan. 6. Hoyle stated that the U.S. should boycott the Olympics this year and hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for their horrific human rights violations by rebidding the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. Last month, the U.S. Department of State determined that the CCP is committing genocide and human rights abuses against Muslim and other ethnic and religious minority groups.
- The membership report by Greenawalt noted that a new member attended the meeting. The auxiliary recognized Loretta Sanner and thanked her for attending. The auxiliary now has 147 members paid to date, with 18 not paid.
- The National Security report by Mary Lou Daughenbaugh noted the Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners demanded answers from the state officials for what they call an “unacceptable” disparity in the amount of COVID-19 vaccine distributed to the county compared to others across the state.
- The poppy program report noted poppys and cans will be distributed at the April meeting and plans are to place them in businesses starting May 1.
- The public relations noted that articles are getting in the newspaper, but they must be sent electronically to the Department of Pa.
- The correspondence report noted that a motion was made by Rodgers and seconded by Mary Lou Daughenbaugh to donate $100 to housing for homeless veterans.
Additionally, chairman year end reports were sent out to various department chairs to show the Latrobe unit is active. Penrose thanked Greenawalt for the cupcakes and pizza to celebrate the unit’s birthday party.
Happy Birthday was sung to Lois Neiderhiser and Pat Hoffman.
This month’s meeting will held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 12, at the post home.
Roble read a prayer for peace for veterans and servicemen and servicewomen, and closed the meeting.
