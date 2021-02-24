Latrobe American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515’s February meeting included:
The regular monthly meeting of Unit 515 was called to order at 2 p.m. Feb. 8 by President Janet Penrose. Following the opening rituals, Donna Rodgers led a prayer for love and peace. A roll call of officers was conducted by Mary Pescatore, followed the reading of the minutes which were approved as read. The treasurer report by Carol Greenawalt was read and approved for audit.
Committee reports included:
- The Americanism report by Greenawalt noted that “children have not been in school to do the essays; they were to be turned in by Feb. 1, so we do not have any.”
- The auxiliary emergency fund by Rodgers noted the auxiliary collected $13.
- The card and visiting report by Rodgers noted that she sent get well cards to Mary Lou Daughenbaugh and Kathy Roble, who have both been under the weather.
- The education report by Mary Jo Fromme stated she would like to send thank you items to teachers for “the great job they are doing with students.”
- The legislative report by Rodgers noted there is a new memorial being built in Washington, D.C, to commemorate the Desert Storm/Desert Shield Gulf War with an estimated cost of $40 million. It is just a short walk from the Vietnam Wall.
- The membership report by Greenawalt noted the auxiliary has 130 members paid and she has sent 45 letters to remind members of unpaid dues. So far, the auxiliary has 24 new members registered since September. After mailing letters out, 10 members have paid.
The past presidents Parley report from Penrose noted the Dept. of Pa. chairman of the committee indicated the auxiliary has not had a nominee for Service Women of the Year for some time. Established in 2003. this award has evolved from honoring women veterans to honoring women who are currently serving our country in the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard and Reserve components of each branch. One service women from each branch of service will be recognized. Recipients are guests at the Auxiliary National Convention, where awards will be presented. The award criteria is they must be currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. They must submit a narrative of 750 words or less on the topic specified in the application. Membership in the auxiliary is desired, but not required.
The meeting closed with a prayer for peace by Rodgers.
Next monthly meeting is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. March 8 at the post home, with a business meeting with pizza and cupcakes to celebrate Unit 515’s 99th birthday as an auxiliary unit. All members are to bring your own beverage. Please wear a mask and follow COVID-19 regulations.
