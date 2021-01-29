The meeting minutes for Latrobe American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515’s January meeting included:
The regular monthly meeting of Unit 515 was called to order at 2 p.m. Jan. 11 by President Janet Penrose. Following the opening rituals, Donna Rodgers led the unit in prayer. A roll call of officers was conducted by Mary Pescatore, followed by the reading of the minutes from November and no meeting in December. The minutes were approved as read. The treasury report by Carol Greenawalt was approved for audit.
Committee reports included:
- In the Americanism report, no essays were ready;
- The cards and visiting report from Rodgers noted that she sent a get well card to Kathy Roble, who has been sick;
- The auxiliary emergency fund collected $15;
- The legislative report by Rodgers noted that the auxiliary must “keep the President and Vice President in our prayers with so much unrest in our country.”;
- The membership report from Greenawalt noted that the auxiliary has 109 members paid to date, with 45 outstanding members not paid to date, which leaves these members delinquent in their memberships and not eligible to participate in Legion home functions until dues are paid;
- In the memorials report, there was one death in December, Florence Huson. A service was not conducted because of COVID-19 restrictions;
- The national security article stated that “after the events of Jan. 6, 2021, another day that will live in infamy when those barbarians stormed the capitol building, it does not matter if you are a Republican or Democrat, we must put our differences aside and truly become One Nation Under God. A House divided will fall.”;
- The girls state report by Penrose noted that the auxiliary hopes to have the same girl attend girls state this year;
- For the poppy program, poppies have been purchased and the auxiliary hopes it “will be able to collect donations this year for our veterans.”;
- In the veterans affair report, a donation was sent to the hospitals to fulfill the auxiliary’s obligations.
In new business, there will be a blood drive at the post home from 12:30 to 5 p.m. March 29. If you shop on Amazon Smile, a 5% donation will go to the American Legion Auxiliary Foundation.
The foundation resolution suggests making a monthly donation of $10 to help support the veterans who can purchase art kits. A $25 donation will go to the auxiliary emergency fund, a $50 donation would buy linens for a veteran at a homeless shelter and $100 would buy 12 planter beds to learn gardening skills for veterans.
Happy birthday was sung to Janet Penrose (Jan. 29).
The next auxiliary meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at the post home. Wear a mask.
The January meeting closed with a prayer for peace read by Donna Rodgers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.