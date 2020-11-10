The meeting minutes for Latrobe American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515’s October meeting included:
The meeting was called to order by President Janet Penrose with 15 members present and one guest, Nancy Holverson, Janet’s sister, in attendance.
Following the opening rituals, Chaplain Kathy Roble led the group in a prayer for unity.
The minutes of the previous meeting were read with two corrections — that Penrose received $15 for her publication book and that her niece’s name is Jenny Arnold — and the minutes were then approved.
Penrose gave the treasurer’s report in the absence of Carol Greenawalt. The treasury report was approved for audit.
Reports from committees included:
- Donna Rodgers reported the Auxiliary Emergency Fund collected $17;
- Rodgers’ legislative report at the meeting stated the hearings for the new Supreme Court justice were underway and she reminded everyone to get out and vote. In 1942, there was a two-week campaign from family members to canvass and scour their attics and cellars for old phonograph records. The initiative was called “Records for our Fighting Men” and the American Legion Department of Pa. led the nation through May 31, 1943, with 411,874 pounds collected;
- Membership reported 77 paid members to date. Penrose reminded everyone to pay their dues before Dec. 31;
- The national security report by Mary Lou Daughenbaugh noted that Operation Home Front is a program to provide members and their families financial support, travel assistance, emergency food and other essential items;
- Penrose’s old business report noted that Post 515 held a gun bash Oct. 3 and the auxiliary raffled off 39 baskets, with a profit of $305.
The post held a flea market Oct. 31 with food available for sale. The auxiliary offered a “big thank you to all who donated items and baskets for the raffle.”
The next auxiliary meeting was held Monday, Nov. 9. The meeting included information concerning the Veterans Day dinner and volunteers needed.
Roble’s closing prayer was entitled “A Soldiers Prayer”: “Dear Lord, we are just a soldier, a protector of our land, a servant called to battle when our country takes a stand. We pray for strength and courage and a heart that will forgive. For peace and understanding in a world for all to live. Our families’ prayers are with us, no matter where we roam. Please listen when we are lonely and return us safely home. Amen.”
Following the meeting, the group played several games of grocery bingo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.