The meeting minutes for Latrobe American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515’s Sept. 14 meeting included:
The regular monthly meeting was called to order by President Janet Penrose. Following the open rituals, the chaplain Kathy Roble led us in prayer.
The minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. The treasury report was given by Carol Greenawalt and were approved for audit. The budget and obligations were read by Carol Greenawalt for 2020-21 and a motion to accept the budget was approved Hazel Carney and seconded by Donna Rodgers.
Reports from committees included:
- Hazel Carney reported the Auxiliary Emergency Fund collected $17;
- Carol Greenawalt reported the Americanism essays are ready to go to the schools. The theme is “How can we address the health and well-being of veterans and their families”;
- Donna Rodgers reported on cards and visiting that she has sent a sympathy card to Flo Huson for the loss of her sister;
- Constitution and By Laws information from the Department of Pa. stated Nov. 14 is Constitution and Bylaws day and everyone should review our books and be familiar with the laws.
- Mary Jo Fromme reported on education information and she volunteered to take the essays to the schools, but was unsure what the schools are doing since some students are in school and some are at home taking classes;
- Girls State and juniors report from Janet Penrose stated that since the coronavirus, the Girls State program had been canceled for June, so the young lady who the auxiliary had going to the program was informed of the cancellation. Hopefully, she will be able to attend next year. The auxiliary only has a few Junior members and if anyone is interested in signing up their granddaughters, that would be great. The age is from birth to 17 years old to be a Junior member and they must have a veteran as a sponsor;
- Legislative report from Donna Rodgers stated to remember to get out and vote this year. It is very important;
- The membership report from Carol Greenawalt stated as of Aug. 1, the auxiliary has 19 paid dues and a new member, Mary Ann Austraw, who was welcomed and presented with her bylaws book. Janet Penrose also presented Carol Greenawalt with a coin sent from the Dept. of Pa. for making goal in membership for 2019-20. It is a patriotic horse pin from our district president.
The Poppy Program has been on hold this year because of coronavirus.
The public relations book, which lists all information publicized about the unit and its achievements for each year, was sent to the PA Dept. of Pennsylvania for judging. It won an award of $15 and thanks goes out to Janet Penrose for her hard work and dedication.
Correspondence from Janet Penrose stated the auxiliary has donated $1,000 to Post 515 to help with the cost of the liquor license and insurance expenses. Because of the coronavirus, all officers will stay the same. The fall conference will be done virtually. According to state coronavirus guidelines, no food is allowed at meetings and no more than 25 people in attendance are permitted until the rules change again.
Janet Penrose also reported her niece, Jennifer Dibert, has won Soldier of the Year. Her title was Best Warrior Competition. She is in the 399th Army Band at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
Happy Birthday was sung to members who had birthdays since April: Linda Butler for April; Kathy Roble, Hazel Carney, Candy Smoker and Mary Pescatore for May; Sandy Woitkoviak for June; Donna Rodgers for August, and Jean Thomas for September.
The next monthly meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at the post home. Following the meeting, we will have a grocery bingo with each member bringing two non-perishable items to be raffled for the bingo.
The September meeting closed with a prayer for peace by Kathy Roble.
