The meeting minutes for Latrobe American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515’s November meeting included:
The regular monthly meeting of Unit 515 was called to order at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 by President Janet Penrose with 14 members present. Following the opening rituals, Mary Lou Daughenbaugh led a prayer for peace. A roll call of officers was conducted, followed by the reading of the previous minutes from October.
The treasurer report was given by Carol Greenawalt and will be filed for audit. Penrose welcomed two new members, Laurie King and Cheryl Ashbaugh.
Committee reports included:
- Americanism essay reports are to be taken to the schools but the auxiliary will wait until they reopen again to drop them off, Greenawalt said;
- The auxiliary emergency fund collected $20, Donna Rodgers said;
- The cards and visiting report from Rodgers noted that she will be sending a sympathy card to the family of Betty Newman and a get-well card to Kathy Roble, who fell and is recovering;
- In the community service report, Irene Hoyle noted that several business in the area are offering discounts to veterans on Veterans Day. The auxiliary hoped veterans were able to partake in the special deals being offered;
- In the education report, Mary Jo Fromme said that there are numerous scholarships available, along with a program endorsed by the American Legion titled Veterans in Community Schools. The program brings veterans into schools to share their personal experiences in the military. Because of COVID-19, many schools have not resumed in-person learning. To avoid losing those valuable lessons veterans can provide, one suggestion is to record a video of a veteran for teachers to share in their classrooms. This program not only has the potential to help students understand what a veteran has contributed to our country, but also to possibly heal emotional wounds for veterans;
- Leadership saw a heck of a week with all the election turmoil and with the legislative report from Donna Rodgers, who wants us all to pray for the newly-elected president and vice president and to end the division and bring our country together. There is a new memorial in Washington, D.C., honoring Dwight D. Eisenhower;
- The membership report from Greenawalt noted that the auxiliary has 101 members to date paid but it still has many members who need to pay dues before Dec. 31.
A memorial service was conducted for past President Betty Newman at the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home. Those attending the service included President Janet Penrose, Carol Greenawalt, Mary Lou Daughenbaugh, Kathy Roble, Jean Thomas, Lea Hill, Irene Hoyle and Evelyn Youdech. A special thank you to those who took the time to help us do a ceremony for a very special lady.
Daughenbaugh said in the national security report that Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day and has been celebrated in the country since Nov. 11, 1918, the day World War 1 ended at the 11th hour the 11th day of the 11th month. The national holiday was renamed Veterans Day in 1954 to honor World War ll and Korean War veterans.
The public relations report from Penrose noted that she is already collecting newspaper articles for her scrapbook for the Department of Pennsylvania. She also reported that Lea Hill was recognized by the mayor and city council for her dedication and hours of community service with the poppy program and her support of American Legion Post 515.
Also, the Santa workshop at the Southwestern Veterans Center will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 16. A $50 donation will be sent from unit 515 to assist them. The workshop will enable residents to select two free gifts for their families.
There was no Veterans Day parade this year but the service was held at the gazebo because of rainy weather. A spaghetti dinner was served with the help of Boy Scout Troop 306 and auxiliary members Cheryl Ashbaugh, Carole Mullen, Laurie King, Lea Hill, Jean Thomas, Mary Louise Pescatore, Mary Lou Daughenbaugh, Mary Jo Fromme, Janet Penrose, Carol Greenawalt and Jenifer Angelo.
Penrose reported there is a blood drive scheduled from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Jan. 25, 2021, at the post home.
The Marine Corp. celebrated its 150th anniversary on Nov. 10 at the post home.
The auxiliary’s next meeting will at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 14 with the annual Christmas Party. The kitchen will be preparing food, with a cost of $10 per person. If you plan on attending, we need to know so we know how much food to prepare; we have a sign up sheet for attendees, so call Carol Greenawalt at 724-532-1993 to get your name on the list before Tuesday, Dec. 1. There will be a $10 grab bag exchange if you would like to participate.
The meeting closed with a prayer for Veterans Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.