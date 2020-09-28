Latrobe native named Rivers of Steel VP/COO

Rivers of Steel recently named Amy Baldonieri as its next vice president and chief operating officer. Her 25 years of experience serving nonprofits have led her across the globe and back again.
A Latrobe native, Baldonieri returned from Italy to accept this position. She had served as the director of development at The American University of Rome. Before that, the role of director of university advancement at the Central European University in Budapest, Hungary, lured her overseas and away from a corporate, foundation and government relations position at Chatham University.
Rivers of Steel first had the opportunity to collaborate with Amy during her tenure as the director of development and finance at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art, which lasted from 2001 through 2013.
“After four years in Europe and a lot of exhilarating and crazy experiences I’ve had — like crawling around archaeological digs and fighting for academic freedom in Hungary, to name a few. I still look back on a partnership I had with Rivers of Steel while working at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art as the highlight of my career,” Baldonieri said in a news release. “It tied in art and music, two of my passions, to my deep sense of identity as the grandkid of immigrant steelworkers and coal miners who literally built our nation.”
“Now, more than ever, that heritage needs to be preserved,” she continued. “I took this job because I want to be a part of preserving it and promoting it and teaching it to those too young to remember or understand its importance. When I found out I got the job, not even my view of the cupola of St. Peter’s Basilica could make me reconsider coming home. And I realized I wasn’t just coming home to Pittsburgh and our family and friends, but I was coming home to Rivers of Steel.”
“Since I’ve arrived, I’ve told friends and colleagues that I get the same sense of wonder and awe looking at the Carrie Furnaces as I did when looking at the Colosseum in Rome or Notre Dame in Paris or any number of ancient monuments. They think I’m crazy, but it’s true. Carrie — and our other sites — might not be as old as those landmarks, but in my mind, it is every bit as important, and I want others to feel that awe and wonder too.”
In her new role as vice president and chief operating officer of Rivers of Steel, Baldonieri will oversee the daily operation of the Rivers of Steel Heritage Corporation, including finances, budgets, grants, projects, programs, policies, and general business practices, among other duties.
Jeffrey T. Leber, who retired at the end of June after nearly 20 years of service to Rivers of Steel, had filled the role of VP/COO.
“As impossible as it would be to exactly replicate Jeff, we are thrilled and excited to have Amy now in the position,” said August Carlino, president and chief executive officer of Rivers of Steel. “Amy adds an entirely new dimension to this position and our staff. She is a world-renowned development and fundraising professional and has exceptional experience in operations and organizational management.
“Her ties to southwestern Pennsylvania have enabled her to step right into the position — which is a great comfort to Rivers of Steel and our partners in the region. We welcome Amy and are excited to have her on the team.”
Among Baldonieri’s first tasks is the management of Rivers of Steel’s Mini-Grant program, whose application window is open to local nonprofits and municipalities through Oct. 15.
Amy and her husband, Ken, along with two world-traveling cats, are settling in, and when the weather cooperates, she will commute by bike to Rivers of Steel’s offices in Homestead. She is still waiting for her e-bike and other worldly possessions to arrive from Italy after clearing customs.
