Latrobe native finishes doctoral training in clinical psychology

Tyler Camaione, the son of Rita and Joe Camaione of Latrobe, recently completed his doctoral training in clinical psychology.
He completed his doctoral internship with the Federal Bureau of Prisons in August 2020, which was the final step to completing the PsyD program in the Graduate School of Professional Psychology at the University of Denver. He received his PsyD in clinical psychology in August, and will be completing his postdoctoral training with Anxiety Solutions of Denver.
He previously earned his Master of Arts in forensic psychology at the University of Denver in 2016, and received a bachelor of science in psychology at St. Vincent College in 2011.
He was supported throughout these endeavors by his proud and loving parents and dog, Jake, without whom this rigorous process would have been nearly impossible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.