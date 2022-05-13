Latrobe Lions Club this week announced its April Student of the Month is Merize van der Westhuizen.
According to Tom Wandrisco, club president, she is a student at Greater Latrobe Senior High School, and her parents are Marlize and Pieter van der Westhuizen of Unity Township.
Merize shared the following:
“Clubs — I am a member of National Honor Society, and Aevidum. Through Aevidum, with the help of Mrs. Rider and fellow members, I was able to organize a winter coat drive through November and December. We were able to collect almost 200 coats and donate them to both the Latrobe and Greensburg police departments. We hope the coats have gone to the homeless and those in need this winter. I was also asked to host alongside I believe six or five other students our yearly art selection. We talked about the art to the whole student body in order for them to vote on the piece they liked best.
“Activities — This year and a part of last year, I am involved with the school’s special ed department. I mentor and socialize them as well as help them make coffees and drink orders for their fellow peers in our Cats Café. I am also there to be their friend, and they are so wonderful! I was also the boys basketball manager and that was a wonderful opportunity to serve as well and be part of a team! I’ve also just helped out around the school wherever help is needed.
“Honor roll — I have always been on the principal’s honor roll.
“Sports — I used to run cross- country, track, and I used to dive but that was all at my previous high school.
“After high school — I plan on going to college, and I will be doing pre-med with the major of biology because some day I’d like to go and be a field doctor or medical missionary!”
